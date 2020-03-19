Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247,235 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.13% of Accenture worth $176,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $13.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,451,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $216.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.43.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

