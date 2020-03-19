Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 149,366 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.3% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.95% of NVIDIA worth $1,371,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $11.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.31. 12,618,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,601,312. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32. The stock has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,957 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.13.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

