Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 2.14% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $80,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SITE. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $169,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $248,101.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,850.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,900 shares of company stock worth $6,588,983 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SITE traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.58. 393,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.46. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $119.42. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.84.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

