Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,890,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,474 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.23% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $535,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,261,000 after acquiring an additional 291,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.62. 11,834,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,523,429. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

