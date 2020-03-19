Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,158 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.48% of Parker-Hannifin worth $126,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,121,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,118 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,634,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,431,000 after acquiring an additional 47,683 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,287,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 133,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 918,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,948,000 after acquiring an additional 363,498 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.82. 1,011,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,056. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.30. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $233.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.92.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

