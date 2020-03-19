Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,724 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.51% of LHC Group worth $65,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LHC Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,856,000 after purchasing an additional 45,657 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,398,000 after purchasing an additional 38,053 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in LHC Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in LHC Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHCG. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.20.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded up $10.16 on Thursday, hitting $124.68. 322,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,788. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $159.48.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $531.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.57 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

