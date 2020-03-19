Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,708,495 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 444,453 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.62% of Ford Motor worth $229,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.72.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 88,411,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,675,792. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 219.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

