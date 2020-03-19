Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 287,367 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 287,367 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.14% of Linde worth $159,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.41.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,616,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.95 and a 200 day moving average of $201.17. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

