Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 339,098 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,098 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.24% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $121,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE stock traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.99. 3,176,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,948,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.19. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $826,408.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 361,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,678,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,277 shares of company stock worth $32,309,966 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.46.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.