Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 52,295 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,295 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.72% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $136,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $49.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $749.69. The stock had a trading volume of 129,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $595.91 and a twelve month high of $873.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $736.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $734.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The business had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $770.86.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total value of $7,262,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,995 shares in the company, valued at $23,695,367.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total value of $579,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,653.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

