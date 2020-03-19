Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,702,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,203 shares during the period. Cerner makes up approximately 1.7% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 4.39% of Cerner worth $1,005,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $3,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,479,000 after acquiring an additional 432,192 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C Partners Holding GmbH grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 186,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 73,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $13,930,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CERN stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.09. 1,737,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,225. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.72. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.54 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cerner from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

