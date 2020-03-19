Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,062,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725,208 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 4.9% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.49% of Facebook worth $2,886,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.95.

Facebook stock traded up $11.96 on Thursday, reaching $158.92. 26,598,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,054,116. The stock has a market cap of $446.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.54.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,970 shares of company stock valued at $17,377,152. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

