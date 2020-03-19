Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,760,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730,735 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 2.1% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.92% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $1,259,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 59,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Pareto Securities lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.85.

NVO stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.76. 1,284,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,612. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.84. The stock has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.02%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

