Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 1,283,980 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,285,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,283,980 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 3.61% of Varian Medical Systems worth $466,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 842.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $83,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VAR shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.43. 651,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,178. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.64 and a 200 day moving average of $129.61. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $231,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,833. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

