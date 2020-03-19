Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 14,877 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,877 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.85% of Columbia Sportswear worth $57,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 137,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

COLM stock traded up $5.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.28. The company had a trading volume of 244,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,436. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.82. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.97. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.91.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

