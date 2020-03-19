Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 2,802 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.75% of WNS worth $57,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WNS by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WNS by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in WNS by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WNS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $4.55 on Thursday, hitting $43.90. 464,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,129. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.59 million. WNS had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that WNS will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

