Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 3,019,718 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,720,079 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,019,718 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.8% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.00% of Starbucks worth $1,030,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.90. 17,691,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,704,282. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.24. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.76.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

