Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 607,080 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,321,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,080 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.2% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.42% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,289,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.21.

PG traded down $3.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,354,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,435,120. The stock has a market cap of $291.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.69, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $99.09 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

