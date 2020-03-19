Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 67,605 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 67,605 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.79% of Pool worth $67,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 34.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,315,000. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in Pool by 14.4% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pool by 11.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,444,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Sidoti upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.60.

Shares of Pool stock traded up $8.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.74. 280,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,705. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $156.01 and a 1 year high of $238.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.30 and a 200-day moving average of $209.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

