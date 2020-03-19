Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 980,555 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,160,532 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 980,555 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.4% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.41% of QUALCOMM worth $1,425,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,723,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

QCOM stock traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.75. 11,274,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,006,598. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.55. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

