Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276,293 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.94% of Generac worth $59,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Generac by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Generac by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Generac by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Generac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.14.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.23. The stock had a trading volume of 579,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,447. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $118.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,280,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,400 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.