Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 381,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.23% of Northrop Grumman worth $131,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $467,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,736 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,302,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $25.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $297.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,194. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.29 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.11 and a 200 day moving average of $356.96. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,680,406.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $951,919.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

