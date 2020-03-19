Loop Capital Lowers HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $20.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.47.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 263,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,587,056. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.36. HP has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HP will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in HP by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 286,100 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,994 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 57,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,103,402 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $185,720,000 after buying an additional 799,445 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX boosted its position in HP by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX now owns 442,791 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

