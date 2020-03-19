Loopring (LRC) Market Cap Reaches $30.85 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Loopring has a market cap of $30.85 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, IDAX, DragonEX and Ethfinex. In the last week, Loopring has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.52 or 0.02516699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194222 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring launched on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,024,621,206 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, DragonEX, AirSwap, Bittrex, Gate.io, Tokenomy, HitBTC, IDEX, Binance, Bithumb, Upbit, Ethfinex, YoBit, OKEx, OTCBTC, Bitbns and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

