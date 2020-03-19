Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 61,144 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,144 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.30% of Teleflex worth $51,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Teleflex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,907,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $717,956,000 after buying an additional 27,173 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 686,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $258,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Teleflex by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 515,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $193,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,990 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $134,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $90,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total value of $75,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $351,664.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $405,542 in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $238.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $233.77 and a 1 year high of $398.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Teleflex from to in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens upped their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.64.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

