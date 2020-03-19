Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 70,989 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Universal Display worth $46,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 2,311.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen lowered Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Universal Display from to in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.45.

OLED stock opened at $107.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.64. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $230.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.52.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin purchased 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

