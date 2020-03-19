Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 26,943 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,943 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.26% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $49,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

EDU opened at $111.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.55. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1 year low of $78.40 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.