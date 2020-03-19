Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 5,400 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 406,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Boston Properties worth $56,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 205.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 248,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,161,000 after purchasing an additional 166,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,729,000 after purchasing an additional 147,291 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,255,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,987,000 after purchasing an additional 91,778 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 482,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,580,000 after purchasing an additional 73,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 193,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 56,058 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 16,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total transaction of $2,243,560.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,631.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,628 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.87. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.53 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

