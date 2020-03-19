Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.15% of AvalonBay Communities worth $45,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 860.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

Shares of AVB opened at $150.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $147.07 and a twelve month high of $229.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.56.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

