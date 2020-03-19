Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40,835 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $52,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 116.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $924,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total value of $306,379,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total transaction of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 430,019 shares of company stock worth $377,445,113. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $930.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective (up previously from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $861.15.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $465.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $940.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $811.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $817.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

