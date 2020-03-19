Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,263 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 58,404 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $48,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $46.63 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $147.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $53.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.95.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

