Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.25% of AmerisourceBergen worth $43,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

In related news, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $84.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.89 and its 200 day moving average is $86.87. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $97.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

