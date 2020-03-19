Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,055,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,489 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.83% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $43,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 229.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE FR opened at $29.18 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $110.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.05% and a return on equity of 13.91%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $501,044.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,887,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,827 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.