Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $46.34 Million Stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128,297 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.28% of NorthWestern worth $46,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,685,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,764,000 after acquiring an additional 215,553 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 12,562.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 202,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 201,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,034,000 after purchasing an additional 138,445 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,969,000 after purchasing an additional 110,027 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 701,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,294,000 after purchasing an additional 103,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

NWE opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.17. NorthWestern Corp has a 12 month low of $51.57 and a 12 month high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $246,977.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,226.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,265 shares of company stock worth $653,731. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

