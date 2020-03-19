Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $49.43 Million Stock Holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,833 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Alteryx worth $49,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Alteryx by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Alteryx by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Alteryx by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 9,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.10, for a total value of $1,212,457.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $3,171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,853 shares of company stock valued at $68,903,123 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx stock opened at $85.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.88. Alteryx Inc has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $160.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alteryx from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.60.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.