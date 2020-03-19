Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $52.71 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 128.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 452,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,500 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.13% of Ross Stores worth $52,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.20. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.