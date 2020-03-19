Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 475,507 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.08% of Blueprint Medicines worth $42,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average of $72.10. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $102.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4888.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director George Demetri sold 568 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $48,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $661,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,036 shares of company stock worth $846,783 in the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BPMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.85.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

