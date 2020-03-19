Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $43,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mairs & Power INC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,569,000 after buying an additional 273,483 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,832,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,694 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.20.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $306.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.68. The firm has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

