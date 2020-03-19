Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156,285 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.55% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $43,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,955,000 after acquiring an additional 45,163 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,947,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RS stock opened at $74.45 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In other news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

