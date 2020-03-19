Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 136,085 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Dorman Products worth $49,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,730,000 after acquiring an additional 329,436 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 51,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 25,087 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.98 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $239.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DORM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Dorman Products from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

