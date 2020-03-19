Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of TransDigm Group worth $49,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down from $655.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $591.77.

In other news, Director William Dries bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total transaction of $10,090,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,584 shares of company stock valued at $40,631,651. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $249.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $575.40 and its 200 day moving average is $560.91. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

