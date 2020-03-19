Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 111,581 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 111,581 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Crane worth $46,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crane by 36.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in Crane by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 53,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,632,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Crane by 1,655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 146,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after buying an additional 138,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.51. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $91.23.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

