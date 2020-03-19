Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 140,891 Shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 721,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,891 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Argo Group worth $47,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,872,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,122,000 after acquiring an additional 392,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Argo Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Argo Group by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18,410 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Argo Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after acquiring an additional 68,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Argo Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARGO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.04.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $175,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,974.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss bought 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.30 per share, with a total value of $48,934.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,556.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.16. Argo Group has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

