Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $43,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,966,107.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,298,154.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.37.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $99.55 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

