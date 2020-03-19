Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.07% of Sherwin-Williams worth $39,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. Loop Capital began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cfra downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.68.

Shares of SHW opened at $394.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $562.71. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

