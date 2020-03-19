Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 578,850 Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 578,850 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.70% of Entegris worth $47,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 11,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENTG stock opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.20. Entegris Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.70 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

