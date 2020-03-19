Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 6,200 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.52% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $54,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

NYSE PKG opened at $91.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.60. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.79.

In related news, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.