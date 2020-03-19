Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.18% of Yum! Brands worth $53,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,058,332,000 after buying an additional 4,480,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,381,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,448,604,000 after purchasing an additional 147,742 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,170,000 after acquiring an additional 991,076 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,601,000 after acquiring an additional 525,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,596,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM stock opened at $60.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.51.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

