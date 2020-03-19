Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 662,300 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $46,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $625,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,406 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $185,636,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,846,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $568,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,704 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $150.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

