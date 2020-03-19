Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Red Cedar Management LP

Red Cedar Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 3.6% of Red Cedar Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Red Cedar Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOW stock traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,133,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,552. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.49. The company has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.96.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

